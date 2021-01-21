Changes approved for CDBG grant application

Two changes were recently approved by St. Marys City Council for the city’s 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application.

Council previously approved two projects as part of the CDBG application during their Sept. 21 meeting. The included a historic preservation project at 45 Erie Avenue in the amount of $60,800 and for handicap accessible amenities for local parks in the amount of $50,000.

Tina Gradizzi, St. Marys director of community development, reviewed the projects with the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) who recommended changes.

Gradizzi explained the 45 Erie Ave. project needs to be proposed as a rehabilitation of a privately owned commercial buildings rather than a historic preservation project. The improvements being made are restricted to the exterior of the building, as originally proposed, and the project needs to be presented this way due to the ownership of the building passing from the St. Marys Economic Development Corp. to Chihuahua Estates, Ltd.