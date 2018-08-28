Changes considered for elk hunting season

The 2018 elk hunting season is still months away, but potential changes for the 2019 season are already being considered by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners held a Working Group meeting on Monday at their Harrisburg headquarters and were presented with a brief overview of the tentative plan from PGC elk biologist Jeremy Banfield. A recording of the meeting is viewable on the agency’s YouTube channel.

Currently, all of the individuals drawn for a Pennsylvania elk license during the game commission’s annual drawing are eligible to participate in a weeklong hunting season in early November. Hunters who are unsuccessful during that time are eligible to take part in a weeklong extended season the following week outside of the Elk Management Area.

This year’s regular season is scheduled to run from Nov. 5-10, with the extended season following from Nov. 12-17.

The proposed changes would implement a two-week archery season in late September, followed by the standard regular season in early November and then a late season antlerless-only hunt in late December or early January.

Under the proposed plan, the archery season would only be held in select hunt zones and would receive its own allocation of tags. Banfield indicated that the plan would be to stay away from Elk Hunt Zones 2, 6 and 8, which surround the prime viewing areas during the rut. He estimated that the initial allocation for that season would likely be around three to five bulls and five to 10 cows.

“(We would) start very slow, see what the success rate its, see if we do have any wounding loss and then make decisions from there,” Banfield said.

He explained that only two other eastern states – Kentucky and Tennessee – currently have designated archery seasons.

“Kentucky estimates their success rates for their archery season at about 20 percent. They didn’t have any information on wound/loss because they have such a great number of tags,” Banfield said.

He estimated that Pennsylvania’s season would likely be on par with what is seen in Tennessee.

“They have a very small number of tags issued for an archery season,” Banfield said of Tennessee.

During the first year of Tennessee’s archery season, none of the allocated licenses were filled, though one elk was reportedly wounded but not recovered. In the second year that the season was offered, three out of the seven tags were filled and no elk were reported as being wounded but not recovered.

The game commission’s regular license allocation, which this year is 125 tags – 26 for bulls and 99 for cows – would be split between the regular season and the extended antlerless-only season.

“Early on anyway, keep 70 percent of the tags in that general season for logistical purposes because we have that check station and it’s convenient and an easy opportunity to get all the samples that we need in a short window,” Banfield said. “(That would be) followed later on by the late antlerless season that has the remaining 30 percent of those tags.”

Field checks would be utilized during both the archery and late antlerless seasons.

