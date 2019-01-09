Changes in store this year for Medix Hotel’s Polar Bear Plunge

Daily Press file photo –– Shown are some of the participants from the Medix Hotel’s 2018 Polar Bear Plunge. The 2019 event is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 3 p.m.
By: 
Becky Polaski
Staff Writer
Wednesday, January 9, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

The Medix Hotel’s annual Polar Bear Plunge is set to take place Saturday at 3 p.m.
Each year, the event draws hundreds of spectators and dozens of participants, but those planning on attending the 13th annual event should be prepared for a few changes.
New this year, there is a cover charge to attend the event and a change in the location of where the plunge occurs.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.

Category:

Local Social Media Posts