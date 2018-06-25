Charges filed following sexual assault of minor

A St. Marys woman is facing charges following the sexual assault of a minor that occurred in January.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Monday morning at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob, Tiffany Renee Beck, 21, of 276 West Creek Rd., St. Marys, is facing charges following her involvement in the sexual assault of a juvenile victim in January.

On April 15, City of St. Marys Police Department officer Andrew Nero received information related to a possible sexual assault that had occurred in January. According to the information, a juvenile victim engaged in sexual intercourse with Beck, Jeremy Newcome and Clifford Green, all of whom are over the age of 18, at a residence located on Washington Street.

Interviews were conducted with all three suspects and both Beck and Newcome acknowledged knowing the victim’s age.

Beck faces first- and second-degree charges of conspiracy, along with first- and second-degree misdemeanor charges of conspiracy.

A preliminary hearing for Beck is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 9:30 a.m. before Jacob in St. Marys.

According to a criminal docket, Newcome is currently awaiting preliminary arraignment on related charges.