Charles Street to close temporarily
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA
The City of St. Marys Street Department will be closing upper Charles Street at the intersection of Benedict Street beginning Monday, June 25, 2018 to replace storm drains in the street.
The street will remain closed for approximately one week, weather permitting. Public needing to access this area can do so by using Walburga Street.
The City of St. Marys appreciates the cooperation of the public during this project.
