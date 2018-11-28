Charles Street to undergo rehab project

Charles Street is slated to undergo a rehabilitation project which will be partially funded by remaining bond funds slated for capital improvement projects. The street dates back to the 1930s.

St. Marys City Council unanimously approved the project with an anticipated cost of $984,715. Bond funding for the projects totals $234,715 with a remaining cost of $750,000 allocated from the city’s public works budget.

The total of the original bond was $1,840,409. It was used to fund six projects phases including Charles Street as the last phase.

Phase 1 costs were $490,462; Phase 2 - $210,000; Phase 3 - $590,232; Phase 4 - $150,000; Phase 5 - $165,000; and Phase 6 - $234,715.

The current estimate of interest made on the bond is $36,336. This amount must be spent with the bond funds.

“It’s been a long haul with this project,” said Tina Gradizzi, community and economic development coordinator. “Council is stepping up to the plate, because they want it done. I give them credit because they never gave up on it.”

The city completed rehabilitation efforts on George Street, also an aging roadway located one street over from Charles Street, with Community Development Block Grant funding after qualifying for the funding from results of a citywide survey.

According to Gradizzi, the city was approved for one year of funding through CDBG for Charles Street, however, the city needed three years of funding to complete the project. After applying for funding during the second year, the city was rejected for all funding because the Department of Community and Economic Development no longer accepted the citywide survey due to changes in survey methodology.

“We tried to secure other funding, but were not successful,” Gradizzi said, noting this was a very frustrating part of the process.

The city then applied for Keystone Communities, Public Improvement Grant funding for $500,000, but were also rejected. Gradizzi said this was a very competitive project.