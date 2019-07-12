Charles Street to undergo rehabilitation project

An aging city street in St. Marys is soon set to undergo a total rehabilitation project.

As part of the project crews will replace existing asphalt, curbs, sidewalks, sanitary and storm sewers on Charles Street, which dates back to the 1930s. The project will tie into the residents existing driveways and sidewalks along the street.

It will also include work at the intersection of Charles and Benedict streets. Benedict Street will have base repairs completed, but no curbing work.

City staff anticipate the project will take between three to four months to complete.

“This will have a huge impact on the inflow and infiltration (I&I of the sanitary sewer system) in that area as there are serious issues in that area,” said City Manager Tim Pearson

Tim Brennan, city engineer, said the project will help with tightening up of the system.