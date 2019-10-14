Charter School funding among items in Superintendent’s report

A variety of topics were discussed during a recent Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators Board meeting which St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth attended where the group met with Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera.

Work in Charter School regulation has begun and school leaders across the state have been asked to submit comments, share research, and show how school district’s online programs are a success to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) regarding such regulations.

“The state law is in need of reform. Everyone gets the problem. However, there hasn’t been political will to have the conversation. The governor has forced the conversation,” Toth said in his report.