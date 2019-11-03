Check station offers opportunity to see wildlife management in action

While the newly added early archery and late antlerless elk seasons do not have designated check stations, elk hunters participating in the weeklong general season that begins today are still required to bring their elk to a check station located at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette within 24 hours of the animals being harvested.

This will be the second year that the check station is located at the visitor center. It was previously held at the Old Benezette School House along SR 555 in Benezette, and before that was at a Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) maintenance building located along the Quehanna Highway.