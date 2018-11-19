Check station sees steady flow of bears opening day

Pennsylvania’s regular firearms statewide bear season opened on Saturday, and by early afternoon there was a steady flow of bears being brought to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s maintenance building located along the Quehanna Highway near Karthaus in Clearfield County.

The Clearfield County check station is one of seven located in the Northcentral Region. There is no bear check station in Elk County.

By 4 p.m., a total of 23 bears had been processed at the sight, including the heaviest taken statewide on the opening day of the hunting season. The bear was a male harvested in Goshen Township, Clearfield County, and it had a dressed weight of 597 pounds. The estimated live weight was 704 pounds. It was the sixth bear to pass through the check station on Saturday.

Each hunter who successfully harvests a bear must bring the animal to one of the game commission’s check stations within 24 hours. Check stations statewide were open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and then for two hours, from 10 a.m. to noon, on Sunday. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Tuesday, and then from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

