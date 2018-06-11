Chelgreen alleged to have stolen more than $57K from Nicklas Insurance

A St. Marys woman is facing multiple felony charges after she allegedly stole more than $57,000 from her employer.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Friday, June 8, in the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob, 63-year old Jane A. Chelgreen of 103 Timberline Road faces multiple felony charges related to stealing money from Nicklas Insurance, located at 101 Madison St. in St. Marys, between January 2014 and March 2018.

On April 26, Sgt. Peter Largey of the St. Marys City Police Department was contacted by Nicklas Insurance regarding an employee that they believed was stealing from the company.

As part of his investigation, Largey obtained Nicklas Insurance’s financial records from 2014 through 2018. It was through examination of these records that Largey determined Chelgreen had been stealing from the business and how she had gone about doing so.

According to the affidavit, Chelgreen “was able to do so by taking money when customers paid cash to pay for their bill with Nicklas Insurance. Jane would keep money and not deposit it into the ‘sweep’ account.”

She reportedly utilized multiple methods to take the money.

In some instances, she would take all of the money the customer paid and not deposit any of it into the “sweep” account. On other occasions, she would deposit part of the money paid by the customer into the account.

It was explained in the affidavit that “Jane would log into the computer to aid her criminal activity and make these modifications and deposits under her own user name. She would also make these modifications and deposits under other people’s user names. She was able to do this as other employees did not log off their computer.”

In his review of Nicklas Insurance’s financial records, Largey identified the following amounts as having been stolen between 2014-2018: $8,063.55 in 2014, $3,552.19 in 2015, $15,468.22 in 2016, $25,225.11 in 2017 and $4,996.56 in 2018. Based on these figures, restitution in the case is being requested in the amount of $57,305.63.

On May 12, Largey reportedly interviewed Chelgreen and at that time she acknowledged that she had been stealing from Nicklas Insurance and confirmed the methods she used.

However, she also allegedly indicated that the thefts had been taking place over a longer period than initially believed.

According to the affidavit, Chelgreen “admitted that she had been committing these thefts over 15 years, not just the last five years.”

Chelgreen faces third-degree felony charges of theft by unlawful taking – movable property, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received and criminal use of communication facility.

Bail for Chelgreen was set at $30,000, unsecured.

A preliminary arraignment for Chelgreen was held at 8:25 p.m. on Saturday, June 9.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 19 at 9:30 a.m. before Jacob.