Chicken Hill Distillery distributes their homemade sanitzer

On Saturday Chicken Hill Distillery, located in Kersey, presented their homemade sanitizer to numerous EMS agencies, police and fire departments throughout St. Marys, Fox Township, Ridgway, Johnsonburg, Jay Township, Bennetts Valley, and Emporium. They were joined by representatives from Burke’s Ace Home Center, GrafTech USA, and St. Marys Box Company, all of whom contributed to the making of the sanitizer.