Children’s charity ride taking place Saturday

A local motorcycle group is organizing a “4 The Kids” charity ride and dice run taking place on Saturday traveling through Cameron, Potter, McKean and Elk counties.

Saturday’s event is just one of many benefit rides the Elk County ABATE group hosts each year. Proceeds from the event are being donated to a children’s charity.

The ride is open to all street legal vehicles and will take place rain or shine. Registration will take place from 9-11 a.m. at the Emporium Moose Club. There is a fee for riders and a reduced fee for passengers. A blessing of the bikes conducted by a local pastor will take place following registration. The ride is expected to conclude by 5-6 p.m. at the St. Marys Eagles Club on Trout Run Road.

The 115- mile ride will travel through Coudersport, to Cyclone, to Johnsonburg, then to St. Marys. This year the ride will include a cash drawing, a prize auction, and a raffle featuring an Intercept Varmint Hunter cross bow and Remington 870 Express full choke 3 in. magnum shot gun. Anyone interested in donating an item for the auction should contact the organization.