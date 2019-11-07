Chittester’s trial on rape charges continues in Elk County Court

RIDGWAY – Elk County District Attorney Thomas Coppolo continued to present evidence on Thursday in the trial of Michael Allen Chittester, 27, of Ridgway. Chittester is charged with five counts each of rape of child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, aggravated indecent assault on a child less than 13 years old, indecent assault forcible compulsion, and indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age.

The Commonwealth continued its prosecution of Michael Allen Chittester with an array of highly specialized witnesses on Thursday that gave credence to the first-person testimony of the victim and her mother in their examinations of the available physical evidence.