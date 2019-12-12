Chittester receives lengthy prison sentence

Photo by Ted Lutz - Pennsylvania State Police trooper Josiah Reiner escorts Michael Allen Chittester into a Kane Courtroom last year.
Thursday, December 12, 2019
RIDGWAY, PA

On Thursday Michael Allen Chittester, 27, of Ridgway, was sentenced to 37.5-75 years in prison.
He was found guilty on November 8 of or five counts each of rape of child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, aggravated indecent assault on a child less than 13 years old, indecent assault by forcible compulsion, and indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age. 
The sentence was handed down by Senior Judge William R. Cunningham of Erie County.

