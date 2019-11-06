Chittester's trial on rape charges begins in Elk County Court

Opening arguments began Wednesday morning in the trial of Michael Allen Chittester. Chittester, 27, of Ridgway, is charged with five counts each of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, aggravated indecent assault on a child less than 13 years of age, indecent assault- forcible compulsion, and indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age.

He is accused of raping a minor female over a 4-5 year period beginning when she was 6-7 years old.

Elk County District Attorney Thomas Coppolo, who is prosecuting the case, began opening arguments describing the scope of the case, as it stretches across both Elk and McKean counties with incidents occurring in Wilcox, Kane, Ridgway and a near a family members' camp in McKean County.