Christian Food Bank food boxes packed for Christmas distribution

Thanks to the tremendous generosity of local individuals, churches, businesses and organizations, the Christian Food Bank was able to distribute 11,186 pounds of food during last Thursday’s Christmas distribution, feeding 150 needy families in the St. Marys Area school district. Pictured above are the boxes prior to distribution.

Special thanks also to the many volunteers who provided the man and woman power that make this and all the other distributions throughout the year possible.

The community is especially blessed with many generous, kind and hard working people. For this, the Food Bank is most grateful.

The Christian Food Bank wishes everyone a blessed 2019.