Christmas Day Dinner continues local tradition

Now in its 24th year, the St. Marys Christmas Day Dinner continues to offer food, fun and fellowship to area residents.

Meals are served beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Day at the First United Methodist Church's Asbury Hall on North St. Marys Street. Patrons can eat in or have a meal delivered.

The free dinner is open to anyone residing in the St. Marys Area School District including those in St. Marys, Kersey, Bennetts Valley and Weedville, specifically for those who find themselves alone or physically unable to cook for themselves and their family.

For reservations to eat in or have a meal delivered contact Carol at 781-7401 or Alice at 834-2787. Reservations are due by Dec. 20.

