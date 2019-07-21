Christmas Day Dinner in jeopardy of ending, seeking organizer

The long-time St. Marys Christmas Day Dinner is in jeopardy of coming to an end if a volunteer is not found to take over the reigns of the community program.

Twenty-four years ago the program was established by Vada Liptak, who organized it each year since its inception. Liptak passed away in April leaving the future of the program in limbo.

Over the years Liptak was assisted by several co-organizers, most of whom are no longer involved in the program or do not have the appropriate amount of time to oversee it. Over the past three years Liptak sought someone to take over the program, however no one was willing to do so.