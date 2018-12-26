Christmas Day Mass at Sacred Heart

The children of Sacred Heart Parish observed the birthday of Jesus in a very special way at the 11 a.m. Christmas Day Mass celebrated by Father Michael Gabler, O.S.B.

At the offertory, the children carried wrapped baby gifts for the Christ Child to a living nativity scene at the foot of the altar. Many other parishioners joined this “procession of gifts” with their young children bearing gifts for the Christ Child while Laura Antonelli played and sang “O Come Little Children.

The procession included these primary children as angels: Bruno Stager, Lucy Dornisch, Joan Dollinger, Abigal D’Amore, Aaron Antonelli, Kyah Mohney, Brooke Smith, Brielle Smith, and Liam Smith. Mary and Joseph were portrayed by Carly Antonelli and Simon Dornisch, the Wisemen by Alexa Uhl and Louie Bish.

All baby gifts will be distributed as needed through the Maternity Closet, a local pro-life effort.