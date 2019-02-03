The Church Gathering in Ridgway hold first service

More than 60 people turned out for the opening service of "The Church Gathering" at the Evangelical Covenant Church across from the library in downtown Ridgway.

"The Church", which is the nickname they have embraced in their weekly bulletin, aims to be a non-denominational worship center for everyone in the community. Rotating faith leaders will take turns leading the worship services and everyone is welcome to "Come As You Are" which was the focus of the first service. Modern Christian music was interspersed with specific Bible verses, all directed by this week's leader, Terry Hertzog. Lauren Daigle's "You Say" was blended with stories of King David, Jonah and the thief crucified at the same time as Jesus to welcome "all us sinners" to the Church.

