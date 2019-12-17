Church group seeking DEP approval

St. Marys City Council unanimously approved submitting a request to the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) as part of a sewage facility plan revision.

The request is for property located on East Eschbach Road in which Victor Lahnovych has proposed the development of a one-acre parcel of land to construct a small chapel for the Xenia Orthodox Church.

City Zoning/Code Officer Matt Pfeufer said there is no on-lot septic system on the property which failed it’s percolation (Perc) test. The test is to determine the water absorption rate of soil in preparation for building a septic drainage field. It is administered by drilling a hole, pouring water into the hole, then observing the rate at which water is absorbed into the soil.