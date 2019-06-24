Church in the Park benefits from nice weather

KERSEY – It was a beautiful day to be outdoors on Sunday afternoon, with warm and sunny weather finally giving the area a break from all the recent rainfall. The nice weather also allowed the Church in the Park event at Fox Township Community Park to be held as scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Sunday.

A sizable crowd turned out for the event, which was held by the Kersey ministerium, the collection of Christian churches in Kersey.

Had the weather been less cooperative, the event would have been moved indoors to the St. Boniface social hall.