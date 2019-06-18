Church in the Park set for Sunday in Kersey

KERSEY – Community members are invited to attend Church in the Park in Kersey on Sunday afternoon. The event will feature a short prayer service followed by food and fellowship.

“The Kersey ministerium, which is the collection of all the Christian churches in Kersey, is having Church in the Park at the Fox Township Community Park from 1-3 p.m.,” said Fr. Ross Miceli, pastor of St. Boniface.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the St. Boniface social hall.