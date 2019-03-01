Cinch monthly tournament at Eagles Club in Ridgway

Ridgway will host a Cinch Card Tournament. The first one took place last Sunday beginning at noon with lunch, followed by card play beginning at 1 p.m. The cost of admission included the lunch and the cards while beverages are sold at the club bar and two 50-50 games are also played. During the April game, the organizers are planning on a Chinese Auction. The next tournament will take place on March 17. Interested players can sign up at the Eagles Club.