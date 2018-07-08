Circus coming to Kaulmont Park July 15-16

The Kelly Miller Circus will be performing four shows at Kaulmont Park next week.

The event will take place rain or shine, with the 100-minute shows being performed at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 15 and 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 16.

Memorial Park Director Jason Schreiber is also in charge of Kaulmont Park and explained that the late notice about the circus is due to the fact that the group had a town cancel and St. Marys was approached about filling the open dates.

“They had a town cancel out on them for reasons I don’t think the town could control, so they just asked us to be a filler for them,” Schreiber said.

According to Schreiber, this is a different circus group than the one that performed at Kaulmont Park a few years ago. He also stressed that this circus does not have any animals.

“I think it’s something different and it’s been a couple years now (since we’ve had a circus come in). Not that the last time we did it wasn’t good, but you could just see it declining, which is why we stop doing things up here. We always try to keep new things. I think the first time you do something, even if it’s only every couple years, I think it’s going to be the best,” Schreiber said.

According to the Kelly Miller Circus website, “the brand new performers/acts are from all over the globe (Peru, Mongolia and Romania). The acts will include a Russian Swing, jump rope, juggling, rola bola, tightrope, aerial straps and much more.”

Additional information about the circus can be found online at https://kellymillercircus.com.

Information on ticket sales and other aspects related to the upcoming shows in St. Marys will be announced by Memorial Park staff on the park’s Facebook page, as well as www.smrecreation.com. Park staff can also be contacted by calling 814-834-9418.