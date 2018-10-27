City’s facade program a success

Buildings in downtown St. Marys are getting a facelift as part of the Keystone Communities Facade Program.

In total, eight projects have been completed with four more in the works.

Businesses who have participated in the program are St. Marys Pharmacy on Railroad Street with new painting, The Pour House on S. Michael Street with new awning and signage, Marienstadt Public House on Depot Street, Stewarts Jewelers on S. Michael Street with new display windows, Pro Printing on Brusselles Street with a new roof, the Community Education Center on Erie Avenue with a painting upgrade, and Bold Looks salon on the corner of Maurus Street with new windows and doors.

The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce was the first organization to participate in the program. They received $4,250 in funding for new painting and installing additional trim, and painting of the curb. The Chamber invested $11,000 in the project which also included repairing gutters, demolition of a cement pad and cement sign abatement, and replacement landscaping.

Total improvements for the entire project to date is $130,381 of which $50,000 was covered by grants from the city and the remaining $80,381 was from private monies.

“This has been a very successful program,” said Tina Gradizzi, St. Marys community and economic development coordinator.