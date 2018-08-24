City allocates CDBG funding

The City of St. Marys plans to allocate Community Development Block Grant funding for projects, including a new business facility, housing rehabilitation program and handicap accessibility projects.

During a recent City Council meeting, Tina Gradizzi, CDBG coordinator, stated the city’s total allocation for 2018 is $296,249, a $26,634 increase from last year.

Thirty percent, or $72,877, is being used for for Dickinson Center Inc.’s new facility being constructed on W. Mill Street. The organization purchased three parcels to construct a 10,000 sq. ft., two-story building to centralize offices the organization has in various locations throughout the city.

Dickinson’s $57,000 request is to help with demolition, however, Gradizzi said she would like to reserve the entire 30 percent for demolition. Dickinson’s total project costs for the facility is $2.4 million. Dickinson will be purchasing three blighted structures, which will then be demolished as part of the project.

Gradizzi said the purpose of the new building is to have all their St. Marys offices under one roof. They currently rent space on South Michael Street, Erie Avenue, and in Penn Highlands Elk on Johnsonburg Road.

A majority of the individuals served by Dickinson are low/moderate income individuals with behavioral health challenges and/or intellectual disabilities.

In 2017 the organization served 1,064 clients from Elk, Cameron, and McKean county areas. Fifty-one percent, or 540, of those clients were from St. Marys.

Seventy percent, or $170,048 of CBDG funding, is reserved for the city’s housing rehabilitation program and handicap accessibility projects.

CDBG funding guidelines allot for maximum funding of 30 percent toward slum and blight projects.

On July 17, a public meeting took place in an effort to solicit for public comments on proposed CDBG projects. These meetings are held on an annual basis.