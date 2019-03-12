City announces changes to street sweeping program

The City of St. Marys would like to make residents aware of changes to the annual street sweeping program.

This year, sweepings will not be distributed. They will be kept and used at the City parks and for various other projects with ing the City. The City hopes to begin sweeping streets in April, depending on the weather.

Motorists are asked to be cautious and patient when approaching the street sweeper while it is activated.

If you have any questions, please contact the City Public Works Department at 814-781-8453.