City considering delinquent tax collection service

In an effort to collect delinquent taxes the City of St. Marys is considering utilizing Statewide Tax Recovery, LLC.

The company could be tasked with collecting the city’s 2017 real estate taxes. There is no cost to the city to enlist the efforts of the company.

On average $2,280/yr. was listed as delinquent as the average annual amount over the past five years. There is a three year statue of limitations to collect the city’s delinquent taxes. The city has the ability to garnish wages if taxes are left unpaid.

These taxes could not be collected for several reasons including the resident being deceased, undeliverable tax bills, and inability to locate an employer.

City Manager Tim Pearson said the company contacted the city about a year ago inquiring about working together.

The St. Marys Area School District along with Elk County currently utilize the Sunbury, Pa.-based company.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.