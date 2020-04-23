City Council approves board appointments and more

St. Marys City Council recently approved appointments to some of the city’s authorities, boards, and commissions.

Council members briefly debated making an appointment to the Golf Authority. The city received one letter of interest from Stephen Bagley to fill the vacancy. Bagley was a former member of the Golf Authority.

Councilman Chris Pletcher said that now that everything has changed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps council may want to add someone different as there may be others now interested in serving on the authority. Pletcher noted he did not have anyone specific in mind to fill the position. He suggested tabling the appointment for another month.

“By withholding this appointment we can have more of a discussion with them (the authority) and to have their full attention,” Pletcher said.

Councilman Bob Roberts replied stating it is time to move forward with the appointment.

“We need to give them the full compliment and continue to work with them,” Roberts said.

In a close vote, Council voted 4-3 to re-appoint Bagley to the Golf Authority. Those approving the appointment were Margie Brown, Bob Roberts, Joe Fleming, and Gina Vrobel. Opposing the vote were Chris Pletcher, Andrew Mohney, and Mayor Lou Radkowski.

“This is not a reflection on Mr. Bagley’s confidence, but the Golf Authority needs to take ownership of it. We will have future discussions with them and hope they are open to the continued work,” Radkowski said.