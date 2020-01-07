City Council approves transfer of liquor license into St. Marys

St. Marys City Council unanimously approved the transfer of a liquor license to Ben Samick, owner of Just Ben Catering and Samick’s Garage, located on Forestview Road in St. Marys.

The license is being transferred from the Old Bull Cafe, LLC in Benezette Township.

Samick said the primary use of the license offers him the ability to offer beer and wine for dining patrons. He emphasized the restaurant is open Mondays-Fridays from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. and will not be open during late night hours as a result of the liquor license.