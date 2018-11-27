City Council awards bids for CDBG project

During their most recent meeting, St. Marys City Council unanimously approved to appoint Councilman Greg Gebauer to a vacancy on the Recreation Board due to a vacancy following resignation of Mike Kronenwetter from the board.

Gebauer will fill the the unexpired term until 2022.

The Rec Board consists of nine members. Park and Recreation Manager Jim Wolf stated the size of the board includes a large group due to many members being involved as coaches and staff in various sporting activities who may miss meeting during those seasons.

The appointment was approved due to the Rec Board’s wishes to fill the vacancy as soon as possible.

The Rec Board received five letters of interest for Kronenwetter’s position. Gebauer expressed his interest in serving on the board last year as well.

The Rec Board plans to consider the remaining candidates to fill three vacant positions which they typically appoint individuals to in December. These positions have been advertised to the public.

