City Council to conduct Monday’s meeting virtually

St. Marys City Council will conduct their December meeting via teleconference on Monday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

The audio only broadcast can be heard on the city’s television channel 96.2 through Zito Media and will also be live streamed on The River 98.9 website.

Citizens are encouraged to provide comments on agenda topics prior to the meeting by emailing info@stmaryspa.gov or mailing to City Hall Attn: Public Comment, 11 Lafayette St.

The council meeting agenda can be found on the city’s website, www.stmaryspa.gov, under the City Council tab. Among the agenda topics are approval of minutes, report on executive session held on Dec. 9 regarding personnel matters, presentation of plaque to outgoing City Manager, citizen comments on agenda topics, manager’s report, treasurer’s report, public hearing on the 2021 city budget, citizen comments on non-agenda topics, council comments, and announcements.

Under the legislative action portion of the agenda council will consider for adoption the following: Ordinance No. 322 - providing for the levy and assessment of taxes for the fiscal year 2021; Resolution No. 20-18 - 2021 city budget for various funds; Resolution No. 20-19 - establishing the annual compensation for the tax collection and deputy tax collector; seventh supplemental agreement of lease with the Municipal Authority; appointments to city authorities, boards, and commissions; appointment of interim city manager; and subdivision applications for 2020-11 for Meyer-Gaton on Rosely Road and 2020-12 for Reuscher-Lecker on South Paul Road.

Topics for discussion include the Redevelopment Authority way ahead and COVID-19 updates.

Council’s next regular meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at 7 p.m.