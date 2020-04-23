City Council covers various topics

St. Marys City Council covered an array of topics during their recent monthly meeting.

Among them was Tina Gradizzi, St. Marys community and economic development coordinator, who presented the revised Citizen Participation Plan to council who unanimously approved it. Gradizzi explained Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grantees were notified by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a waiver on holding public meetings regarding HUD. As a result the Citizen Participation Plan was changed to a new format based on the current COVID-19 situation. The change added a section, amending grants, limit public gatherings and authorizes a shorter comment period to prepare, propose, modify and amend 2019-20 CDBG activities and additional funding from the CARES Act as a result of COVID-19.