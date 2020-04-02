City Council meets via conference call

Recently St. Marys City Council conducted their regular monthly meeting via conference call in an effort to practice social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting council worked through a short agenda of time-dependent topics.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting all of our lives, but I am so happy I live in Saint Marys. The kindness and generosity of our community is overwhelming. I'm proud to serve as your Mayor,” said Mayor Lou Radkowski.

Council approved to publish a notice regarding a change to our wastewater holding tank ordinance as it was not up to date according to specifications from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The ordinance had to be adjusted in order to be in compliance with the DEP.