City Council sets new flat rate sewer fee
By:
Amy Cherry
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
St. Marys residents will see a new flat sewer rate starting on January 1 as City Council approved the new rate during their Monday evening regular monthly meeting.
The resolution sets the new monthly sewer rental rate for residential service at $50.50. The industry and commercial/ business billing will stay with its current rate.
Last month council approved implementing a new flat rate fee, replacing the current consumption rate as well as tying billing to a physical address.
