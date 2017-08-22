City Council tackles busy agenda

St, Marys City Council covered a busy agenda during their recent meeting. Items ranged from block grant projects, a subdivision request, and a Manager's Report.

The second public hearing for the 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) projects is Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The public is encouraged to attend as the purpose of the hearing is to review and discuss the proposed projects/activities as well as any other projects which may be presented to council for partial or complete funding.

A subdivision was approved for Stacy Drier of West Creek Road who is subdividing a 22.7 acre parcel into two lots. Lot 1 is 16.5 acres and will be a non-building forestland lot to be sold. Lot 2, the residual, is 5 acres and will be consolidated into an existing parcel owned by Drier which contains an existing single family dwelling and several outbuildings. A non-building waiver has been submitted, so no new building lots will be created as a result of the subdivision.

City Manager Tim Pearson reminded residents of the paving project along South Michael Street taking place over the next two weeks. Crews are milling the road then creating a topcoat on it. The same work was completed last year along the Diamond and the boulevard.