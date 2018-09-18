City Council tackles full agenda at meeting

St. Marys City Council conducted a busy meeting on Monday evening which included a large array of items ranging from committee reports, a presentation, legislative action and citizen comments.

Among the committee reports presented at the nearly three-hour meeting were those focusing on finance, parking, emergency management and personnel.

Members of the city’s Redevelopment Authority presented information about the Depot Street Event Park and Stage project.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.