City crews out maintaining area roadways as winter storm begins

City crews are out maintaining area roadways as snow as begun to fall from Winter Storm Gail. The National Weather Service in State College updated its Winter Storm Warning at 12:51 p.m. and is now predicting “total snow accumulations of 10 to 22 inches, with the highest amounts east of a line from State College to Lock Haven and Wellsboro, and the lower end amounts near the Route 219 corridor from Ridgway to Bradford.” The warning also states that “bands with accumulation rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are likely late this afternoon and tonight.” Motorists are advised to use caution. The Winter Storm Warning is currently in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.