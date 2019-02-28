City Hall home to quilt featuring St. Marys history

St. Marys City Hall is now home to a quilt commemorating various aspects of the city’s history.

The eight-foot-high by six-foot-tall quilt was created by members of the St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group and recently donated to the city by a woman who won it during one of the organization’s annual fundraisers.

Monica Radkowski, Heritage Preservation Group president, spearheaded the project just over two years in the making.

“The quilt is about the foundation and the strength of the community,” Radkowski said.

Bonnie Pearson, wife of St. Marys City Manager Tim Pearson, won the quilt raffled off in December 2018.

For more on this, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.