City leaders present activity reports
Thursday, January 23, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
City personnel presented their activity reports during a recent City Council meeting.
City Manager Tim Pearson reported that all parking meters are now in place following an issue with some of the meter maintenance. Mayor Lou Radkowski reported that he recently had the opportunity to tour the former Ledvance plant facility on Washington Street and is looking forward to what the facility will be used for in the future.
