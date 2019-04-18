City looking for input on parks system

In an effort to improve the local park system, the City of St. Marys is seeking input from residents through a survey compiled by the Parks and Recreation Department.

“We’re looking to find out where citizens want us to take our park system,” said Jim Wolf, parks and recreation director. "We want to know what's going to bring people back to live, work and play in St. Marys.”

On May 1, the Parks and Rec Dept. will release the survey during a public meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The survey is designed to identify the parks and recreation needs, and desires and interests of St. Marys residents.

“The meeting will be open to the public with any questions or comments they have about the parks,” Wolf said.

