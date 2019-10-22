City official’s reports provide updates on projects and more

Updates on various projects and activities were provided during Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting.

City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson stated the Charles Street project, which has been about 40 years in the making, is nearing completion.

All concrete work is complete and crews are now working on the sub-base with asphalt work scheduled for next week.

The anticipated finish date of the project is the first week of November.

Crews will be putting a top coat on Benedict Street as they needed to dig up part of the road to complete underground infrastructure work.

“It’s really a great job they are doing,” said Councilman Ned Jacob said. “It’s a pleasant drive compared to what it was.”