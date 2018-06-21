City pool a popular destination on first day of summer

Blue skies and sunshine greeted area residents early Thursday afternoon for the first day of summer, with many electing to spend the day cooling off at the St. Marys Community Pool.

There are a number of new faces at the pool this year, along with a few familiar faces in new roles. Former assistant manager Kristi Schroeder has taken over as the pool manager and Lena Hanes, a former lifeguard, is the new assistant manager.

According to Schroeder, the summer season at the pool has been off to a busy, but good, start, with a lot of new lifeguards on staff this year.

“I think we have 13 new lifeguards this year, so it’s been a change of faces. But it’s a good thing,” Schroeder said.

The pool employs 18 full-time lifeguards and also has a number of substitutes who fill in on occasion.

“I think we have a good 15 on a sub list, so we have a total of over 30 guards,” Schroeder said.

As far as attendance goes, the unpredictable weather has resulted in a few slow days, but on hot and sunny days area residents have been flocking to the facility.

“We’ve had some busy days that we’ve had over 300 people,” Schroeder said.

“(Wednesday) with the awful weather we had about 10, so it depends on the weather,” Schroeder said.

Hours of operation have remained the same for the most part. During the week the pool is usually open from 1-8 p.m. and from noon-5 p.m. on weekends. However, during weeks when swimming lessons are being held, the facility will close slightly earlier.

“When we’re having lessons we have to close at 7:30 p.m. because of child labor laws. We have to be out of here by 9 p.m. It’s only during lesson weeks,” Schroeder said.

Night swims are also going to be held on Sundays, weather permitting, and will begin this coming Sunday from 8-10 p.m.