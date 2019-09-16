City to purchase land for detention pond

In an effort to help mitigate flooding in the downtown area the City of St. Marys plans to purchase property to install a detention pond.

The property is located on Wilson Road and is estimated to be 13 acres in size. The city is purchasing the property from the St. Marys Water Authority at a cost of $20,000.

St. Marys City Council approved the purchase during their Monday evening meeting.

New Councilman Seth Higgins opposed the purchase stating he did not have ample time to review the contract.

Use of detention ponds was one of the conclusions from a flood study conducted in the city. The study suggested a total of seven ponds be installed in the city.