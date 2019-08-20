City to purchase property for road improvement project

St. Marys City Council discussed a myriad of topics during their Monday evening meeting. Among which was a free parking request, the acquisition of a property for a road project, and penalties for parking regulation violations.

Council approved allocating $60,000 for the purchase of a residential property located at 345 W. Mill St. The property, which is situated at the corner of W. Mill and McGill streets will be demolished as part of an anticipated road re-alignment project.