City of St. Marys to offer free parking over holidays

Free parking is being offered throughout downtown St. Marys this holiday season. Free parking was offered during Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 16 and will commence Nov. 23 - Dec. 26.

St. Marys City Council recently approved the request from St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Managing Director Ann Pistner Gabler during a budget workshop.

Last year free parking was limited to city parking lots and not on street metered parking. City of St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas commented this aspect was very confusing for people to which Councilman Andrew Mohney stated there is overall confusion with parking meters.

