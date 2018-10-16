City of St. Marys set to launch new apps

The City of St. Marys is talking tech.

Recently, the city launched a Facebook page, implemented a new emergency notification system app and is set to launch a parking meter payment app.

The Swift911 mobile app allows residents to register their mobile phones to receive emergency notifications for weather events, incident management, police activity, threats, building emergencies, industrial disasters, power outages, community messages, or public events.

The app may be downloaded to mobile phones through the Apple App Store as well as on the Google Play Store on Android phones. Notifications may be tailored to specific areas as well. For example, if a family member resides out of state, other family members may sign up to receive notifications from that area as well.

Brochures about the app were included in mailings with recent sewer bills. The city will be emailing customers who receive their bill via email about the new app.

Information about the app is also available on the city’s cable news channel, and will be posted to the city’s Facebook page as well as in the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Business Bullet.

