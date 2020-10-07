City submits CDBG project application

Several proposed Community Development Block Grant projects were recently approved by St. Marys City Council.

Among them are the installation of an elevator at the Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township at a cost of $126,878, the purchase of handicap accessible amenities for parks at a cost of $50,000, and spot blight demolition at a cost of $15,000 and historic preservation at a cost of $60,800.

The city’s total 2020 CDBG entitlement is $308,143 with $55,465 being earmarked for program administration. The balance of $252,678 will be used to fund the projects.

The spot blight project entails the demolition of property located at 123 Fourth Street once the ownership is transferred to the city.

The historic preservation project involved with city working with the St. Marys Economic Development Corporation (EDC) on renovating properties/historical building located at 45-47 Erie Avenue. Gradizzi said the EDC obtained the property through a tax sale.